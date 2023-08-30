If you're in Toronto for the Labour Day weekend, a stone's throw in any direction will take you to one of the city's many cultural, music, food or performance festivals.

From the Canadian International Air Show to Woodbine Park's BuskerFest and Bark at the Park to Dragon Festival at Nathan Philips Square, this city's got a little taste of something for everyone.

Read on to find out what's happening in Toronto this weekend.

Buskerfest and Bark in the Park

If you're looking for a two-for-one that supports a good cause, look no further than Woodbine Park, which will be hosting Toronto International BuskerFest and Bark in the Park in support of Epilepsy Toronto.

Organizers say BuskerFest is one of the biggest street performer festivals in North America and will have hundreds of entertainers.

BexInMotion, seen here performing at BuskerFest 2022, is a hula hoop entertainer who incorporates fire, comedy, acrobatics and juggling into her show. (Submitted by Mackenzie Muldoon)

It will be jam-packed with all kinds of performers from all over the globe," said Mackenzie Muldoon, Epilepsy Toronto's communications director.

The event includes break dancers, acrobats and aerialists. It'll also feature Charming JAY, a silent South Korean comedian and magician, Victor Rubilar, who has broken multiple Guinness World Records for juggling footballs and Alakazam, who performs circus stunts.

The 'Ultimutts,' Sashimi and Lollipop, will be performing their routine at Bark in the Park over Labour Day weekend. (Submitted by Mackenzie Muldoon)

Muldoon says she's excited by the addition of Bark in the Park to the festival this year, which will showcase canine-centric vendors and other activities for dogs, cats and their families.

Both events run from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4 and are free. Volunteers will be collecting donations at the gate in support of Epilepsy Toronto.

Dragon Festival

For those looking to celebrate Chinese culture, Toronto Dragon Festival runs from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3 at Nathan Philips Square.

Shan Attaoui, the festival's communications director, says the event will be bigger and more delicious this year, after returning in 2022 for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

"This is our way to show Toronto and the world about the essence of Chinese culture for more than 5,000 years," said Attaoui.

Dancers perform at Dragon Festival 2022. Organizer Shan Attaoui says this year will be 'bigger and more delicious' than before. (Submitted by Shan Attaoui)

Now in its fourth year, the festival will feature dragon and lion dances, acrobatic performers and 50 different food booths.

It also has a calligraphy station that will teach people how to write traditional Chinese characters and various activities for children.

Attaoui says the festival is free, accessible and starts this Friday at 2 p.m.

Canadian International Air Show

The Snowbirds will be back in action as various aviation displays fill the skies above Toronto from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4.

The Canadian International Air Show will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and other military jets, vintage warbirds and thrilling aerobatics.

A spectator watches the Northern Star demonstration team fly above the Toronto lakeshore on Sept. 2, 2022. The Canadian International Airshow, which runs over Labour Day long weekend, will begin on Sept. 2, 2023. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Spectators can catch the show from the exclusive air show zone located within Marilyn Bell Park.

If you're arriving from Exhibition Place, an exclusive air show zone ticket will allow you to walk through the CNE grounds for free.

Canadian National Exhibition

Just below the roaring jets, the Canadian National Exhibition continues into its final weekend at Exhibition Place.

If you're not trying the watermelon burger, pickle cotton candy and a peanut butter chocolate corn dog, you have one more weekend to try one of seven new CNE rides, including a brand new roller coaster called The Outlaw and the 45-metre-tall Superwheel.

Fairgoers are pictured on the midway on the first day of the CNE, in Toronto, on Aug. 18, 2023. (Alex Lupul/CBC)

If Bark in the Park wasn't enough, SuperDogs at the Ex is always a hit.

Music lovers might enjoy seeing Saskatoon's The Sheepdogs at the CNE Bandshell on Friday, or Night Fever, an all-Canadian cast performing Bee Gees classics on the Midway Stage Sunday evening.

Anime Toronto

Finally, anime lovers can rejoice with the return of Anime Toronto — the first time the convention will appear at Toronto Metro Convention Centre since 2019.

Fans will also be able to meet voice actors like Sailor Moon's Toby Proctor, who plays Tuxedo Mask and Jill Frappier, who plays Luna.

"It is very inclusive and there's something for everybody," said Proctor.

Fans are pictured at Anime Toronto, a convention for anime-lovers last held in 2019. (Submitted by Can Ngo)

Organizers say the volunteer-driven event expects around 3,000 to 4,000 to fill the centre each day to catch panels, concerts and other exhibitions.

Other musical events

Head to Mel Lastman Square from Sept 1. to Sept. 4 to catch the T.U. Jazz Fest, the 9th annual jazz festival for emerging musicians in Canada. Over 150 performers will perform on two stages throughout the weekend.

For something a little different, Electric Island will feature DJs and other electronic music artists in a two-day (Sept. 2 and Sept. 3) festival at Fort York Historic Centre.

Hot and Spicy is also happening from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4 at Harbourfront Centre and will feature musical performances from JoSH the Band, Sound of Abish and Shirsha. The event will also feature food, films and other dance performances.