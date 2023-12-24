1 person dead after early morning fire in city's west end

An early morning fire in the city's west end on Christmas Eve has left one person dead, Toronto Fire Services said.

Capt. Bill Papaconstantinou told CBC Toronto that crews were called at 4 a.m. for reports of a trailer on fire at the rear of 115 McCormack St.

He said crews arrived and found a number of storage trailers on fire.

During firefighting operations crews located one person in a trailer. The individual was rescued and transported to hospital, Papaconstantinou said.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg later wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the person died.

No information about the person's age or sex was provided.

Papaconstantinou said the fire has been knocked down and Toronto police and the Ontario Fire Marshal will be conducting a joint investigation into the origin, cause, and circumstances of the blaze.