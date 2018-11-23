Here's what you need to know about weekend road closures and transit disruptions

People travelling around Toronto this weekend will have to navigate a slew of road closures and transit disruptions.

Here's what you can expect:

Weekend events

The Cavalcade of Lights presented by Great Gulf will force a series of road closures in the area around city hall (Dundas Street to the north, Yonge Street to the east, University Avenue to the west and Richmond Street to the south). Closures will be in effect on Saturday, Nov. 24 from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. to accommodate this event.

Also downtown, northbound and southbound curb lanes on Parliament Street, from Lake Shore Boulevard E. to Front Street E., will be closed from Friday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. until Sunday, Nov. 25 at midnight for the Christmas market in the Distillery District

The Cabbagetown Holiday Kick-off will close Carlton Street from Parliament Street to Exchange Lane on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Further, Kidzfest will shut down Dundas Square Street from Yonge Street to O'Keefe Lane from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Major subway closure

Meanwhile, there will be no subway service on Line 1 Yonge-University between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on Nov. 24 and 25, due to construction on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

Frequent shuttle buses will run along Yonge Street, stopping at each station along the route.

Line 1 Yonge-University between Lawrence and St. Clair stations will be closed on Nov. 24 and 25 due to Metrolinx's Eglinton Crosstown LRT work at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue. (Mike Wise/CBC)

At Lawrence, Eglinton and Davisville stations, customers can get on and off shuttle buses on Yonge Street.

At St Clair Station, customers will board inside the bus bay and exit on St Clair Avenue E., outside the station.

The TTC recommends customers use the 97 Yonge bus, in addition to the University side of Line 1, as alternatives during the closure.

Meanwhile, Wheel-Trans buses will operate between Lawrence and St. Clair stations upon request, the TTC says. As Lawrence Station is not yet accessible, customers travelling southbound on Line 1 toward Lawrence Station who require an elevator should exit the train at York Mills Station and speak to any TTC staff member to request the Wheel-Trans bus.

Lakeshore GO train service adjustments

Lakeshore GO train customers should leave extra travel time this weekend as Metrolinx continues important upgrades. Service on both Lakeshore East and West will be hourly on Saturday and Sunday.

GO train service on both Lakeshore East and West will be hourly on Saturday and Sunday. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

On the Lakeshore West line, trains will be re-routed along a different corridor, which means trains are expected to take approximately 15 to 30 minutes longer. As a result, trains will bypass Mimico and Exhibition GO stations all weekend.

While Lakeshore West trains will be bypassing Exhibition Station, special trains will run between Union Station and Exhibition on Saturday and Sunday to ensure customers can safely get to and from events.