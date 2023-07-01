Strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain possible for Toronto today, weather agency says

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain in Toronto on Saturday, Environment Canada says.

The federal weather agency has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the city Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.

The agency says large hail can damage property and cause injury.

"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," Environment Canada said.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water."

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Environment Canada has also issued a tornado watch for certain areas of eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including Ottawa-Gatineau.