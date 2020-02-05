'Snow and ice pellets' on their way to Toronto area, Environment Canada says

Snow, ice pellets and possibly even freezing rain are on their way to the GTA, Environment Canada says.

The federal agency issued a special weather statement for the region this morning, saying that between five and 10 centimetres of snowfall could accumulate by Thursday night.

The system, which is making its way north from Texas, is expected to reach the shores of Lake Ontario sometime tonight.

"There is still some uncertainty as to the exact tract of the low," Environment Canada said.

Precipitation will begin as snow, with temperatures hovering well below freezing. That could become "mixed with ice pellets" before the system tapers off.

Tomorrow's morning and afternoon commutes could be ugly, the statement advises.

Temperatures are forecast to fall to –4 C overnight, thought it will feel more like –10 with wind chill. Tomorrow's high will be –2 C.