Up to 15 cm of snow coming to Toronto this weekend

After chilly temperatures today, Toronto looks set to get a dose of wintry weather this weekend.

A system coming north from the U.S. is forecast to dump between 10 and 15 cm of snow on the city on Saturday, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency has put all of southern Ontario under a special advisory, with some areas expected to see even more snow accumulation.

Snow should start falling some time before 11 a.m. and then "quickly intensify in the afternoon," says Gerald Chang, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Wind gusts of up to 50 km/h could make for tough travelling conditions.

"It's going to be hard to see on the roads. It's going to be slippery as well," Chang says.

"Certainly be careful out there if you're going somewhere."

The system has sucked up warm air and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, he explains. By about 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. Saturday, temperatures are expected to rise slightly above freezing, meaning the snow could turn to rain for several hours.

There's a chance of some flurries Sunday, as temperatures go back down below freezing.

Today, Toronto will see a high of –8 C, but it will feel more like –23 in the morning and –11 in the afternoon with wind chill.

Take solace, though, in the fact that the forecast for Toronto is not anything like what other parts of the country are experiencing.

Extreme cold — as in –25 C kind of cold — has been gripping Alberta all week. Meanwhile, St. John's could see up to 70 cm of snow and 150 km/h wiinds when a blizzard hits later today.