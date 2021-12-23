Toronto under winter weather travel advisory, up to 5 cm of snow expected

Toronto is under a winter weather travel advisory, with two to five centimetres of snow expected Thursday before tapering off overnight.

Environment Canada says accumulating snow on untreated roadways could impact travel, and is asking drivers to exercise caution.

"Snowfall rates are expected to be at their highest this evening and may cause impacts to the evening commute," the weather agency said.

The weather agency says a swath of snow is expected to move through southwestern Ontario from west to east beginning Thursday evening and continuing overnight.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," it said.