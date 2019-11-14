Morning commute could be slippery after night of flurries, Toronto told

Toronto residents should brace for a wet and slippery Thursday morning commute, Environment Canada says.

The forecast is calling for two rounds of flurries on Wednesday overnight into Thursday, plus rising temperatures. This combination, which could cause some thawing, means roads could be slick, according to Steven Flisfeder, a severe- weather meteorologist for Environment Canada, based in Toronto.

Drivers should have their headlights on during the Thursday morning rush hour, given that visibility could be reduced at times, Flisfeder added.

An estimated two-to-five centimetres of snow is expected to fall between Wednesday evening and Thursday at noon, he said.

"There could be some snow on the ground, wet surfaces, and with cold temperatures, they could become slick," Flisfeder said.

Although the total amount of snow accumulation will be small, the flurries will fall on top of the snow already on the ground. With temperatures rising overnight to near freezing on Thursday, that means some areas will melt while other areas will continue to be frozen, he said.

The light dusting of new snow, plus rising temperatures, will also mean wet and slippery sidewalks, Flisfeder added.

A couple enjoys a walk in Mississauga shortly after the first major snowfall of the season in the GTA. (Talia Ricci/CBC)

Conditions will likely not be dangerous, but drivers and pedestrians will need to pack some patience as they head out on Thursday morning, he said.

Temperatures rising to - 2 C by morning

The forecast calls for the first round of flurries on Wednesday to end in the late evening or near midnight on Wednesday and the second round of flurries to begin around 5 a.m. before the morning commute on Thursday, and to end by noon on Thursday.

Flisfeder said there will be a break in the rounds of flurries. He said the snow should stay on the ground overnight, but main roads could become clear on Thursday, although they will likely be wet.

According to Environment Canada, the low temperature is forecast to be –4 C for much of Wednesday night, rising to –2 C around 7 a.m. on Thursday, and closer to the freezing mark by 12 noon.

The national weather agency is urging drivers to maintain safe distances between vehicles, to take their time getting to and from destinations, and to be mindful of other drivers who might not have snow tires on yet.

"The roads will be wet. If they are uncommonly used roads, they could be a little slick," he said.