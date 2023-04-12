Toronto breaks temperature record as mercury tops 26 C on Wednesday

It's official — Wednesday's balmy weather in Toronto is breaking records. And the mercury could still rise as the day goes on.

Environment Canada data indicates that by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the city's temperatures reached 26.3 C. That's the hottest April 12 on record since 2001, when Toronto experienced a warm day that topped 25.8 C. The agency's data goes back to 1938.

CBC meteorologist Colette Kennedy said that while it's not unusual to see this kind of warmth in April — what is significant is the high temperatures are hanging on for multiple days in a row.

"To really have this kind of impact over a number of days without there being any rain, we tend to see that more in the summertime...and mid-summer, not the spring," she said. A ridge of high pressure is what is bringing the hot weather, she said.

As residents bask on patios or hope to duck out of work early — there are plenty of chances to enjoy the summer-like weather this week. The temperature on Thursday is expected reach a high of 28 C, and Friday should reach 26 C.

"It's a real treat, and not to say it can't be related to climate change [that] we're seeing more of these patterns that last," she said.

Cool down coming next week

The weekend will be slightly cooler, but still warm with a high of 20 C on Saturday and the same on Sunday, though that day comes with a 40 per cent chance of showers, according to Environment Canada.

Kennedy recommends taking advantage of the weather now as temperatures will dip back down next week.

Environment Canada forecasts a high of 9 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers on Monday and a high of 10 C on Tuesday.

"It's going to be pretty cool. The overnight lows are going to be just above freezing, and there will be probably flurries in cottage country, so it's not totally over," Kennedy said.