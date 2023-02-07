Content
Toronto

Heavy rain, strong winds in store for Toronto on Thursday, weather agency says

Strong winds and heavy rain are possible for Toronto on Thursday after a warm up that saw temperatures swing from the negative double digits to spring-like plusses.

Environment Canada issues special weather statement calling for rainfall up to 25 mm

A woman walks with an umbrella through the rain and sleet in downtown Toronto on Dec. 15, 2022.
A person walking through the rainy weather on December 15, 2022. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto calling for possible heavy rain and strong winds Thursday. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city, calling for 15 to 25 millimetres of rain and southwesterly gusts of 70 to 90 km/h from early morning through to the evening.

The strongest winds are expected downwind of Lake Erie.

The rain will begin over southwestern Ontario early Thursday, heading northeast through the day, the weather agency says.

A brief period of freezing rain is also possible. 

The agency says high winds may toss loose objects, lead to tree branches breaking, which in turn could cause power outages.

 

