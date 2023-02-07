Heavy rain, strong winds in store for Toronto on Thursday, weather agency says

Strong winds and heavy rain are possible for Toronto on Thursday after a warm up that saw temperatures swing from the negative double digits to spring-like plusses.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city, calling for 15 to 25 millimetres of rain and southwesterly gusts of 70 to 90 km/h from early morning through to the evening.

The strongest winds are expected downwind of Lake Erie.

The rain will begin over southwestern Ontario early Thursday, heading northeast through the day, the weather agency says.

A brief period of freezing rain is also possible.

The agency says high winds may toss loose objects, lead to tree branches breaking, which in turn could cause power outages.