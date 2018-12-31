Lots of rain expected as Torontonians ring in the New Year

Torontonians have been told to expect rain as they ring in the New Year. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement around 2:15 p.m. on Monday warning of up to 25mm of rain in some areas of the city.

Rain is expected for the remainder of Monday afternoon and into the evening, before tapering to scattered showers later in the night, the federal weather agency says.

City officials are warning drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution in the rain and darkness.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -1 C Monday evening, and then will drop to -8 C with wind chill overnight.