Heavy rain, funnel clouds possible for Toronto today, federal weather agency says

Heavy rain is expected to hit Toronto on Tuesday as slow-moving showers or thunderstorms make their way across the region, the federal weather agency says.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city, warning of a possible 30 to 50 millimetres of rain.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the agency said in a statement. The heavy rainfall in combination with wind and lightning could make outdoor activities unsafe, it added.

The weather agency also issued a weather advisory for the city around 11 a.m., saying conditions will be favourable for funnel clouds, caused by a weak rotation of clouds growing rapidly or by minor thunderstorms.

"This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground," it said.

While landspout tornadoes don't usually cause serious damage, they can nevertheless be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances.

Showers are expected to end near midnight, Environment Canada says.