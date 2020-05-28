Heavy rain in forecast as special weather statement issued for Toronto
Some very wet weather is in Toronto's forecast Thursday.
Up to 20 to 40 mm of rain possible Thursday, Environment Canada says
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of heavy rain, with amounts of 20 to 40 mm possible.
"This rain is associated with the remnants of tropical depression Bertha and is weakening as it moves northward," the weather agency said in a statement.
"There is still uncertainty about which area will receive the highest amount of rain, however rainfall warnings may be issued this morning."
