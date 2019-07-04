It's going to feel like nearly 40 in the GTA until the weekend

Get ready for two days of scorching heat and humidity in the Greater Toronto Area.

The region remains under a special weather advisory issued by Environment Canada.

The national weather agency says that a hot and humid air mass has settled over much of southern Ontario and will remain in place until Friday night.

Today's high is forecast to be 30 C, with humidity values into the high 30s.

Meanwhile, daytime temperatures on Friday will push into the low 30s, with the humidex approaching 40.

A cold front expected to reach the GTA on Saturday will bring some relief from the heat.

"That's going to kick off some showers and maybe some thunderstorms, but also bring with it somewhat cooler temperatures and almost certainly lower levels of humidity," said Geoff Coulson, a retired meteorologist who spent decades with Environment Canada.

Coulson returned to the agency for several weeks of work this summer.

He told CBC Radio's Ontario Morning that the remainder of July will likely bring seasonal temperatures with daytime highs in the mid-20s.

"We may see a few more of these episodes of high heat and humidity," Coulson said, "but generally the models are talking about more comfortable levels of humidity for much of the month."

Southern Ontario may see more rain throughout July than usual, but Coulson said it's likely to fall during intermittent summer storms rather than in extended periods of wet days.