New
Toronto remains under heat warning but cooler weather on the way
More hot and steamy weather is forecast for Toronto on Monday as the city remains under a heat warning.
It may feel like 40 outside on the Civic Holiday Monday, Environment Canada says
More hot and steamy weather is forecast for Toronto on Monday as the city remains under a heat warning.
Environment Canada says humidex values reaching 40 are expected.
The federal weather agency says daytime maximum temperatures of 31 C or high are forecast for Toronto on Monday.
A cold front, however, is expected to move through the area on Monday evening, bringing an end to the "heat event."