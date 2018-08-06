Skip to Main Content
Toronto remains under heat warning but cooler weather on the way
More hot and steamy weather is forecast for Toronto on Monday as the city remains under a heat warning.

It may feel like 40 outside on the Civic Holiday Monday, Environment Canada says

A heat warning remains in effect for Toronto on Monday but a cold front is expected to move through the city on Tuesday. (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)

Environment Canada says humidex values reaching 40 are expected.

The federal weather agency says daytime maximum temperatures of 31 C or high are forecast for Toronto on Monday.

A cold front, however, is expected to move through the area on Monday evening, bringing an end to the "heat event."

