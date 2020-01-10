Toronto is in for a weekend of weird and potentially wild weather.

Heavy rain, strong winds and unseasonably warm temperatures are all expected, Environment Canada said in a statement issued Friday. Some areas will likely see freezing rain as well.

Between 25 and 50 millimetres of rain could fall on the city, though the national weather agency admits there is "considerable uncertainty" about total amounts.

The rain will be accompanied by wind gusts of up to 90 km/h, with those winds likely being strongest near Lake Ontario.

Here's how CBC Toronto meteorologist Colette Kennedy sees the weekend's weather breaking down:

Friday morning: Light rain and drizzle will fall across the GTA, with the same conditions present all the way down the lakeshore to Niagara Region. A high of 8 C.

Friday night: Rain becomes heavier. In areas where the ground is frozen, this could result in flooding.

Saturday: Expect heavy, potentially record-setting rain throughout the day. There will be a high of 11 C, though temperatures will steadily fall as evening sets in. As it reaches the freezing point some parts of the city could see an icy mix of precipitation.

Here's the big risk

According to Kennedy: "Ice accretion is likely, and this coupled with very strong winds means there is potential for tree limbs and power lines that are vulnerable to be pulled down."

That could mean power outages.

Sunday: Rain will change to snow before the messy system leaves the region.

Environment Canada says more warnings will be issued as the weather event draws nearer.