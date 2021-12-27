Icy conditions expected as 'wintry mix' of weather coats the GTA

A mix of snow and freezing rain is expected to coat the Greater Toronto Area on Monday and produce icy conditions.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement across the GTA, projecting that a "wintry mix" of precipitation will cause roads and sidewalks to become icy.

Light snow in the morning will transition to freezing rain or drizzle through the afternoon and into the evening, according to the weather agency.

"This snow will continue for a few hours with up to 5 cm of accumulation possible before transitioning to freezing rain or freezing drizzle in the afternoon," the statement reads.

Precipitation is expected to end in the evening or overnight.

The advisory is in effect for York Region, Peel Region, Durham Region and most parts of southern Ontario.