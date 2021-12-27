Icy conditions expected as 'wintry mix' of weather coats the GTA
Up to 5 cm of snow expected before transitioning to freezing rain in the afternoon
A mix of snow and freezing rain is expected to coat the Greater Toronto Area on Monday and produce icy conditions.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement across the GTA, projecting that a "wintry mix" of precipitation will cause roads and sidewalks to become icy.
Light snow in the morning will transition to freezing rain or drizzle through the afternoon and into the evening, according to the weather agency.
"This snow will continue for a few hours with up to 5 cm of accumulation possible before transitioning to freezing rain or freezing drizzle in the afternoon," the statement reads.
Precipitation is expected to end in the evening or overnight.
The advisory is in effect for York Region, Peel Region, Durham Region and most parts of southern Ontario.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?