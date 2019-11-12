City issues extreme cold alert for Toronto

It might not be technically winter yet, but the city is still issuing an extreme cold weather alert amid a frigid blast in Toronto.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, said in a statement Tuesday that the alert will be in effect until further notice.

The city says it issues cold weather alerts when Environment and Climate Change Canada is calling for temperatures of –15 C or colder, or wind chill values of –20 or colder.

Environment Canada's current forecast is calling for slightly warmer temperatures than that, but not by much. Tuesday night's low is expected to be –12 C, with wind chill values making it feel more like –17 C overnight.

Wednesday's forecast is calling for a high of –4 C, and wind chill values of –15 in the morning rising to –6 in the afternoon.

Extreme cold weather alerts allow for the activation of services that focus on getting vulnerable residents inside.

A warming centre is open at Metro Hall by 7 p.m. the day an alert is called, and remains open continuously until noon on the day an alert is cancelled.

Other services include overnight street outreach and transit tokens made available in some drop-in centres.

The city is asking residents to help vulnerable people by calling 311 if street outreach assistance is needed, or to call 911 in an emergency.