Up to 10 cm of snow expected in Toronto by Sunday afternoon

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Toronto Saturday night into Sunday with up to 10 centimetres of snow expected, Environment Canada said.

The federal weather agency said snow is expected to develop over the area Saturday night.

"The snow will continue into Sunday morning before coming to an end from west to east through the day. Peak snowfall rates of one to two centimetres per hour will be possible tonight," Environment Canada said.

"Total snowfall amounts of five to 10 centimetres are expected by the time the snow comes to an end."

Environment Canada said travel may be hazardous as untreated surfaces are expected to become snow covered and icy.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly, the agency said, adding that people should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.