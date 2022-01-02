Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Up to 10 cm of snow expected in Toronto by Sunday afternoon

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Toronto Saturday night into Sunday with up to 10 centimetres of snow expected, Environment Canada said.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions, Environment Canada says

CBC News ·
Environment Canada says travel may be hazardous as untreated surfaces are expected to become snow covered and icy due to snowfall expected into Sunday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Toronto Saturday night into Sunday with up to 10 centimetres of snow expected, Environment Canada said.

The federal weather agency said snow is expected to develop over the area Saturday night. 

"The snow will continue into Sunday morning before coming to an end from west to east through the day. Peak snowfall rates of one to two centimetres per hour will be possible tonight," Environment Canada said.

"Total snowfall amounts of five to 10 centimetres are expected by the time the snow comes to an end."

Environment Canada said travel may be hazardous as untreated surfaces are expected to become snow covered and icy.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly, the agency said, adding that people should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now