Extreme cold weather alert issued Tuesday for Toronto

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold weather alert for Toronto starting Tuesday night and heading into Wednesday morning, with frigid temperatures expected.

In a warning issued Tuesday, the weather agency said temperatures in the area are expected to plunge down to anywhere from -21 C to -27 C, with wind chill values making it feel more like -28 to -33.

Environment Canada is advising people to dress warmly and cover up. The warning says the risk is greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Toronto has opened its three warming centres located at:

129 Peter St.

5800 Yonge St.

Exhibition Place, Better Living Centre, 195 Princes' Blvd.

"Extreme cold puts everyone at risk," Environment Canada said.