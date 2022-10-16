Toronto Waterfront Marathon makes in-person return

The Toronto Waterfront Marathon made its in-person return on Sunday, welcoming over 20,000 runners to the city after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

People from over 50 countries took over the streets for the event, which included a marathon, half marathon and a 5 km run/walk.

"From the beginning, our mission was [to build] community through running and this is really what today is all about," said Alan Brookes, the marathon's race director.

"It's a celebration of running and returning to this beautiful city that we love so much, welcoming the world here."

From left to right, Alan Brookes, Sourmen Roy and John Tory, await the horn marking the start of the 2022 Toronto Waterfront Marathon. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC )

Brookes said the day was exciting and emotional. The streets of Toronto flooded with celebratory cheers, handshakes, hugs and reunions for one of only two World Athletics Elite Label races that take place in Canada.

"It's an exciting day, but it's an emotional day too," he said. "It's a celebration today of our lives changing for the better."

Trevor Hofbauer, pictured crossing the finish line at the 2019 Toronto Waterfront Marathon, won the men's title for a third time on Sunday. (Christopher Katsarov/Canadian Press/File)

Canadian long-distance runner Trevor Hofbauer cruised to his second straight Canadian men's title, and third overall title, Sunday morning.

He crossed the finish line at 2:11:00, the first Canadian and the fifth man overall. Yihunilign Adane of Ethiopia crossed first at 2:07:18.

His cross-country coach and two-time Olympian Malindi Elmore won the women's title, crossing the finish line at 2:25:14. This was her first Canadian marathon. Antonina Kwambai of Kenya was the fastest woman, crossing at 2:23:22.

Putting Toronto 'back on the map'

An additional 1,700 participants will participate in the race virtually throughout October via the TCS Charity Challenge. Brookes says the event is set to raise $2.75 million for 150 local charities.

Toronto Mayor John Tory says the event joins others like the Caribbean Carnival and the Pride Festival in helping put the city "back on the map" following pandemic lockdowns.

"While we have to be careful this fall as we watch what is going on with health, it is still great to have these events happening in our city," said Tory. "Everyone can be together, which is so important."

Several road closures are in place as a result of the marathon.