Toronto Waterfront Marathon means lots of road, transit closures this weekend

The 2018 Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon kicks off on Sunday with thousands of people from across the city and around the world expected downtown for the race.

But if you're thinking of bringing your car downtown or using transit, expect to run into some road, TTC and GO Transit closures.

Marathon main road closures

Lake Shore Boulevard will be fully closed in both directions from Windermere Avenue to Bathurst Street, between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Queen Street from University Avenue to Yonge Street, and Bay Street from Queen Street to Lake Shore Boulevard, will also be fully closed between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m.

University Avenue will be closed both northbound and southbound from Dundas Street West to King Street West, between 4 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Temporary service changes should be expected on the 501 Queen, 504 King and 505 Dundas streetcars due to the marathon on Sunday. A full list of TTC streetcar closures can be found here.

Other marathon road closures

Harbour Street from York Street to Bay Street, as well as Armoury Street, will be closed from Centre Avenue to Chestnut Street between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Roads to expect partial closures in between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m on Sunday:

Lake Shore Boulevard East from Carlaw Avenue to Coxwell Avenue, westbound lanes only.

Lake Shore Boulevard East full closure on both directions, from Coxwell Avenue to Woodbine Avenue.

Queen Street on both directions, from Woodbine Avenue to Beech Avenue.

Eastern Avenue and Front Street on both directions, from Carlaw Avenue to Jarvis Street.

Marathon TTC closure

A portion of Line 1 between St Clair West and Spadina stations will be closed until noon Saturday for track work and maintenance. Shuttle buses will run throughout the morning. More information on subway closures can be found here.

GO Transit

Go Transit commuters can also expect delays and closures due to the Toronto Waterfront Marathon, and construction work, both Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

There will be hourly service changes Lakeshore West, starting Saturday morning and ending Sunday night. Trains will run hourly between Union Station and Aldershot GO in both directions, while bridges between Mimico and Exhibition are rerestored. Mimico GO will be closed for the weekend and service will be adjusted at Exhibition.

Beginning Saturday morning and ending Sunday night this weekend (October 20-21), trains will run hourly between Union Station and Oshawa GO while critical construction on six bridges are complete.

Go Transit advises commuters to check the schedules page in advance, for all train and bus delays, cancellations and closures.