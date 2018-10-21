More than 5,000 in Waterfront Marathon brave cold to raise funds for charity

More than 5,000 runners in the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon are braving the cold on Sunday morning to raise funds for local charities.

Race director Alan Brookes said the number taking part in the Scotiabank Charity Challenge, a fundraising program, is a quarter of all participants in the 29th annual marathon and a total of 191 charities will benefit this year.

"The money they raise will reach into every corner of the GTA," Brookes said in Nathan Philips Square.

"This is a good morning. It is a little chilly, but it's still good for running. There's lots of company out there to keep each other warm and to encourage each other on."

A total of 25,220 runners from 76 countries, all 10 Canadian provinces and 37 U.S. states are registered in the five kilometre run, half marathon and marathon races.

'Every dime' to go to charity of choice

An estimated more than $3 million will be raised on Sunday.

Brookes said the Scotiabank Charity Challenge has raised more than $35 million since it started in 2003.

"Runners know that every dime, every dollar that they raise through their runs today, 100 cents of every dollar, will go to the charity," he said.

The 5K run began at 8:00 a.m., while the half marathon, at 21.1 km, and marathon, at 42.2 km., began at 8:45 a.m.

Brookes said the Scotiabank Charity Challenge has raised more than $35 million since it started in 2003.

The starting line is at Queen Street West and University Avenue, while the finish line is at Queen Street West and Bay Street.