Toronto to bask in week of warm weather

Torontonians coming out of a sunny long weekend are being welcomed back to work by what's forecasted to be another spell of spectacular weather.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 18 C Monday and climb as the week goes on.

"It's just a lovely week," said Katrina Eyk, a senior meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Eyk said the highs are above normal, with the usual temperature for this time of year hovering around 11 degrees. But it doesn't appear this week will be one for the history books.

People were out enjoying the first day of a week-long spell of warm weather on Easter Monday. (Alexis Raymon/CBC)

In Toronto, the forecasted highs for the week are: 18 C on Monday, 20 C on Tuesday, 21 C on Wednesday, 24 C on Thursday and 22 C on Friday. There's a slight chance of showers on Tuesday.

"We will be approaching records but it does not look, at this point, like we will be breaking any," Eyk said.

But the forecast shows temperatures will get close. Friday's forecasted high of 22 C is just shy of the April 14 record of 23.9 C, which was set back in 1938.

Renee Sweetz was out soaking in the sun while it's around. (Alexis Raymon/CBC)

Renee Sweetz and her one-year-old were out enjoying the weather in Allen Gardens on Monday.

"Today I'm strolling through the park, just trying to take in as much of the hot sun as I can," Sweetz said.

Eyk says people should take advantage of the warmth while it's here, as the temperatures look to return closer to normal on Sunday.

For those looking to enjoy the warmth, Eyk said don't forget sunscreen.

"Just remember you can get sunburned even though it is April."

Steady warmth unusual after a winter like 2023's

Eyk says the high temperatures are being caused by a warm air mass moving up from the United States. She said it's not unusual for there to be above average temperatures this time of year when warm air masses move in.

What is unusual, according to CBC meteorologist Colette Kennedy, is a stable period of warm weather after a winter like the one Toronto has had.

"We've had a season where we're right on the storm track.…[that brought] precipitation every two days and wild fluctuations in temperature," Kennedy said.

Eyk said people should take advantage of the warmth while it's here, as temperatures are expected to return to a more normal 13 C on Sunday. (Alexis Raymon/CBC)

Monday was the first time temperatures reached 16 degrees at Toronto-Pearson, a milestone usually reached by March 17, according to Kennedy.

This week will bring a more stable pattern of temperature, Kennedy said.

Temperatures not as warm near Great Lakes

Not everyone in southern Ontario will be as lucky weather wise, Kennedy said.

"The lower Great Lakes always have their own plan and their own influence," she said.

Areas like Whitby, Oshawa and the Niagara region will have a lake breeze that will keep temperatures lower and closer to seasonal norms.

"There won't be a two in front of their daytime high," Kennedy said.