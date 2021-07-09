Toronto expanding walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at city-run clinics

The City of Toronto is making walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations available at more of its mass immunization clinics.

Starting Saturday, walk-in appointments will be available at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the Hangar, and the Cloverdale Mall to anyone over the age of 18.

The city will also keep offering walk-in shots to adults at the Toronto Congress Centre, which was the first mass clinic to start administering vaccines without an appointment this week.

First and second mRNA doses will be available at the mass vaccination sites daily from noon to 7 p.m.

A health card is not needed for the appointments, only a piece of government ID.

The expansion of walk-ins at Toronto clinics comes as Ontario is working to reach residents who have yet to receive their first dose of vaccine.

As of Friday, 78 per cent of adults in the province had a first dose and 52 per cent were fully vaccinated.