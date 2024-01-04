Toronto police charge man with loitering, recording victims on U of T campus

Toronto police say they've arrested and charged a Kitchener man in connection with a string of voyeuristic incidents last year that involved victims ranging from 14 to 21 years old.

In a release Thursday, police said they investigated multiple incidents between July and October in the Spadina Avenue and Willcocks Street area after the University of Toronto received reports of voyeurism.

Each incident involved a man allegedly loitering inside women's washrooms and gender-neutral showers. In some cases, the accused placed a cellphone underneath the stalls and recorded victims, police said.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with five counts of voyeurism and six counts of mischief on Thursday.

He's also scheduled to appear in Toronto court Thursday.

Investigators believe there are more victims. Police ask anyone with information to contact police or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers.