How to watch and listen to CBC Toronto's live mayoral byelection specials

The race to be Toronto's next mayor is wide open, as for the first time in years there's no incumbent. CBC Toronto's Chris Glover looks at the state of our city and the challenges that lie ahead for whoever wins on June 26.

Toronto heads to the polls to choose the city's next mayor on Monday, June 26.

When polls close at 8 p.m. ET, head to CBC Toronto for live special programming.

Remember: Polls are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., so if you're a Canadian citizen over 18 who lives in Toronto you should get out there and vote.

Here's how to tune in:

Streaming special

We're throwing another local democracy party at CBC Toronto with Chris Glover and Angelina King hosting an online streaming special that will bring you all of the biggest storylines of election night.

The special begins at 8 p.m. and will continue until around 9:30 p.m.

Ideally, we'll know who the next mayor is during the special and will feature their speech as part of the show. However, if results go late the winner's speech will be carried live on the CBC Toronto website.

You can find the streaming special live on our site, on the CBC News YouTube channel, or Gem. Or, just watch it in the player below:

On CBC Radio 1

Tune in to 99.1 FM as Farrah Merali and Jill Dempsey bring you live coverage of what's happening and break down what's at stake in this byelection.

The show kicks off at 8 p.m. on 99.1 FM and you can also use the CBC Listen app to hear it.

Online

CBC Toronto's website and news app will feature the news you need to cast an informed vote on Monday. When polls close, we'll keep you up to speed on all of the evening's breaking news.

If you don't want to miss a beat, download the CBC News app for iOS and Android, where you can sign up for push alerts that will send all of the highlights to your phone.

Check back on Tuesday morning for analysis of the results and continuing coverage of the 2023 city council term.