How to follow CBC's 2022 Toronto election night special programming and get live results

Torontonians head to the polls on Monday, Oct. 24 in an election that promises to reshape city council.

CBC News will bring you all of the latest results as well as an in-depth conversation about what the vote will mean for Toronto's future.

At least seven new faces will join city council following the election, with open races happening throughout the city — from Etobicoke North to Willowdale to Spadina-Fort York.

Here's how to tune in to our special election night programming and get the latest results.

Remember: Polls are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Monday, so if you're a Canadian citizen over 18 you should get out there and vote.

Streaming special

It's a local democracy party as Chris Glover, Farrah Merali and guests break down the biggest storylines of election night, from who will become Toronto's first "strong mayor" to what the results might mean for people searching for housing.

The special begins at 7:45 p.m. ET and will continue until around 9 p.m.

You can find it live on the CBC Toronto website, on YouTube, Gem, or CBC Toronto's Facebook page. Or, just watch it in the player below:

Toronto Votes 2022: Join our election conversation as results roll in Live in It's a local democracy party as Chris Glover, Farrah Merali and guests talk about what's next for our city and bring you highlights from election night in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area from the CBC broadcasting centre. Our live special begins at 7:45 p.m. ET and runs until around 9 p.m.

On CBC Radio 1

Tune in to 99.1 FM as Jill Dempsey, Linda Ward and municipal affairs reporter Shawn Jeffords bring you live coverage of what's happening and what's at stake in the election.

The show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, when polls close, and you can also use the CBC Listen app to access the show.

Online

CBC Toronto's website and news app will feature the news you need to cast an informed vote on Monday. When polls close, we'll keep you up to speed on all of the evening's breaking news.

If you don't want to miss a beat, download the CBC News app for iOS and Android, where you can sign up for push alerts that will send all of the highlights to your phone.

We're planning to cover Toronto's mayoral race, provide ward-by-ward results and we'll be covering some of the GTA's most intriguing political battles as well.

Check back on Tuesday morning for analysis of the results and continuing coverage of the 2022 municipal election.