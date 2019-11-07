1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shootings in Toronto

One person was killed and at least two others were injured in a series of shootings in Toronto overnight.

At around 1:30 a.m., a man walked into a bar on Jane Street, near Lawrence Avenue, and opened fire, police said.

Two men were shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to a trauma centre with multiple gunshot wounds. He remains in hospital in serious condition, said Toronto police Insp. Jim Gotell from the scene.

No further information about the deceased victim was immediately available.

Investigators spent the night searching for security camera video from nearby businesses. Gotell asked that any witnesses who left the area after the shooting come forward.

"We know that people were inside the bar and we know that people did leave the bar prior to police arrival," he said.

Gotell added that it was too early in the investigation to provide any kind of suspect description.

Hours earlier at around 11 p.m. Wednesday, gunfire was heard in the area of Lawrence Avenue W. and Dufferin Street.

Shortly after, a vehicle riddled with bullet holes showed up at the nearby Humber River Hospital and a male made his way inside.

A car riddled with bullets arrived at Humber River Hospital shortly after 11 p.m., police said. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

He was then transferred to the trauma centre at Sunnybrook Hospital with critical injuries.

At about 9:45 p.m., a white car pulled into the parking lot of a Toronto Community Housing complex on Grandravine Driver near Jane Street and at least one person inside started shooting.

At least two homes were struck by bullets, though no injuries were reported.

Bullet holes could be seen in two homes at the TCH building. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

The car then sped away from the area.

Officers at the scene found at least 30 shell casings. Police said that closed-circuit cameras may have captured parts of the shooting.

The same complex was the scene of a double shooting on Oct. 1 that left two men dead.