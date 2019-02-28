Skip to Main Content
Toronto van attack suspect set to make first court appearance since May

Alek Minassian, of Richmond Hill, faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the attack last April.

Alek Minassian's months-long trial is slated to begin in February 2020

The Canadian Press ·
Alek Minassian, 26, is facing 10 counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deadly Toronto van attack. (LinkedIn)

The case of a man accused killing 10 people by driving a van along a busy sidewalk in Toronto is expected in court today.

Police allege Minassian drove the van down a sidewalk on Yonge Street in the city's north end, mowing down pedestrians.

The 26-year-old has not appeared in court since last May.

In late 2018, Ontario's deputy attorney general granted the prosecution's request to skip a preliminary hearing and go straight to trial.

A months-long trial is slated for February 2020.

