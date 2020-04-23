Toronto to mark 2nd anniversay of van attack with virtual remembrance

Toronto will commemorate the second anniversary of a deadly van attack virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor John Tory is set to deliver a statement on YouTube this morning and an online vigil is planned for 6 p.m.

"To help keep our community safe during the COVID-19 crisis, residents are respectfully requested to adhere to public health orders and refrain from gathering to lay flowers or other memorabilia at the incident sites," Tory said in a statement.

Alek Minassian drove a rented van down a busy sidewalk on April 23, 2018, killing 10 people and injuring 16 others.

He told police he committed the attack for retribution against society after being shunned by women for years.

The judge overseeing the trial, which has been delayed due to the pandemic, says it will turn on Minassian's state of mind — not whether he carried out the attack.

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders also posted a remembrance online, calling the attack a "senseless act that changed our city forever."