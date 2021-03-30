Toronto falls behind province in vaccinating residents 80 and up
Just over half of the city's residents 80 years and older have gotten their first dose
Toronto is lagging behind the province when it comes to vaccinating those aged 80 or older against COVID-19.
Toronto Public Health says that as of Monday morning, 55.6 per cent of the city's residents in that age group had received at least one shot, with nine per cent fully vaccinated.
By comparison, the provincial government said Monday that 77 per cent of Ontarians 80 and older had gotten their first dose.
The proportion of residents aged 75 to 79 to have obtained at least one shot was the same for both, however, at 40 per cent.
Over the weekend, Toronto Mayor John Tory urged residents 70 and older to get vaccinated, saying the city has the doses and the appointments available to do so.
Meanwhile, the province said Monday it is looking at ways to address vaccine hesitancy among older residents.
