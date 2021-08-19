Tory announces city employees must be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 30

Toronto Mayor John Tory has announced that City of Toronto employees must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by October 30.

During a press conference on Thursday morning, Tory said Toronto had made "tremendous progress fighting the pandemic" but the Delta variant "seriously threatens that progress".

While he said he had "no doubt that the vast majority" of city employees were already vaccinated, he said a vaccination policy was necessary.

Employees would be required to disclose their vaccination status by Sept. 13.

Unvaccinated employees will receive education sessions on the "benefits of getting vaccinated," Tory said.

They will then need to provide proof of their first dose of the vaccine by Sept. 30. All employees must be fully vaccinated by October 30, he said.

More to come.