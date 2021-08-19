Tory announces city employees must be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 30
Delta variant threatens 'tremendous progress,' made fighting pandemic, mayor says
Toronto Mayor John Tory has announced that City of Toronto employees must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by October 30.
During a press conference on Thursday morning, Tory said Toronto had made "tremendous progress fighting the pandemic" but the Delta variant "seriously threatens that progress".
While he said he had "no doubt that the vast majority" of city employees were already vaccinated, he said a vaccination policy was necessary.
Employees would be required to disclose their vaccination status by Sept. 13.
Unvaccinated employees will receive education sessions on the "benefits of getting vaccinated," Tory said.
They will then need to provide proof of their first dose of the vaccine by Sept. 30. All employees must be fully vaccinated by October 30, he said.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?