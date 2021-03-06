Nearly 125,000 Torontonians now vaccinated against COVID-19, city says

The total number of Toronto residents vaccinated against COVID-19 is now 124,868, the city said on Saturday.

In a news release, the city said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Toronto is now 197,155.

Because some residents have received two doses of the vaccine, the total number of residents vaccinated is lower than the total number of vaccine doses administered, the city clarified in an email on Saturday.

The city said in the release that several clinics are underway on Saturday to vaccinate hospital and community-based healthcare workers who are in Phase 1 priority groups.

Clinics are being held at Unity Health Toronto, University Health Network, Michael Garron Hospital, Humber River Hospital, North York General Hospital, Scarborough Health Network and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

The city said it expects to vaccinate upwards of 6,700 people across 15 clinics over the weekend.

Canada approved the first single shot vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, on Friday.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recently recommended a longer maximum interval between first and second doses of the three two-shot COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in Canada to increase the speed at which Canadians get vaccinated.

Toronto's population is more than 2.9 million.