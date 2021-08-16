Get immunized, TPH says, as almost 99% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 not fully vaccinated

Since May 1, 98.7 per cent of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Toronto had not been fully vaccinated, Toronto Public Health says.

As daily case counts in Ontario climb to well over 500 per day, doctors warn the province is likely already in the grips of its fourth wave.

On Monday, 526 new infections were announced province-wide in Ontario. Of that number, the Ministry of Health says 353, or about 67 per cent, of the additional infections were in people who were unvaccinated. Some 113, or roughly one-fifth, were fully vaccinated individuals, while another 60 had just one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

However, in Toronto at least, those in hospital were far less likely to be fully vaccinated.

In the three-and-a-half months since May 1, Toronto Public Health (TPH) says 98.7 per cent of those hospitalized with COVID-19, with "known vaccination status," were not fully immunized. Public health officials continue to urge those who aren't vaccinated already to do so, as inoculation provides greater protection against serious illness with the original strain of the novel coronavirus, as well as the more contagious delta variant.

TPH says 371 new cases have been reported since Friday – a daily average of 124. There are currently 17 people hospitalized with the virus.

More than 74 per cent of those aged over 12 were now fully vaccinated in Toronto. Almost 82 per cent had received at least one dose.

To date, there have been 172,243 cases of COVID-19 reported in Toronto and 3,616 deaths.