Toronto opens thousands of vaccination slots over holiday weekend

The City of Toronto is opening thousands of appointment slots for COVID-19 vaccine clinics on December 25, 26 and 27.

The city said that as of Tuesday morning, just over 6,660 new appointments for the holiday weekend were added to the province's vaccine booking system.

"Team Toronto is working hard to offer opportunities for all residents to get their first, second or third (booster) dose of COVID-19 vaccine over the holidays," officials said in a news release.

Two clinics, both in community centres, will be open on Christmas day: one in downtown Toronto and another in Thorncliffe Park — where Mayor John Tory got his booster dose on Tuesday.

Five clinics will be open on Boxing Day, and six will open on the 27th. The city also says more clinic dates and locations could be confirmed in the days to come.

Hundreds of pharmacies are also giving out first, second and third doses of COVID-19 vaccine. You can find a map of them here.

Vaccinations in Ontario have been ramping up significantly in the face of the Omicron variant.

On Tuesday, the province reported that public health units had collectively administered their highest number of vaccines on a single day since mid-July.