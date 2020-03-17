Toronto confirms 7 more COVID-19 cases in the city, says local transmission on the rise

Toronto Public Health confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Wednesday, with officials saying the evidence for local transmission of the virus appears to be growing.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, provided updated figures during the city's daily news briefing on Wednesday afternoon. The seven cases are part of a total of 23 new cases confirmed by Ontario health officials earlier on Wednesday.

"As anticipated, we are seeing increasing local transmission, with 11 cases under investigation," de Villa said.

De Villa explained the 11 cases being investigated are not linked to recent travel outside of Canada or close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, suggesting the virus is being acquired through community transmission.

She added that the 11 cases do not appear to be linked to each other or to any specific area of the city.

Restaurants and bars largely comply with closure order

Toronto issued a recommendation on Monday asking all bars and restaurants to close and move exclusively to takeout and delivery.

That recommendation was followed by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's declaration of a state of emergency on Tuesday, an announcement that directed the closure of those businesses.

De Villa says city inspectors assigned to investigate restaurants found that 96 per cent were complying with the instructions to stop serving customers inside their establishments.

"This is amazing, just hours after the order was issued, we had that level of compliance. And on St. Patrick's Day no less," de Villa said.