Toronto officials to provide COVID-19 update as new cases drop below 300

Toronto is reporting 257 new COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the latest provincial numbers, reflecting a case level similar to early March before the third wave began.

The province reported just 1,095 cases on the same day, continuing a slow and steady decline from the peak of Ontario's third wave. Additionally, there were 23 deaths recorded province-wide.

Toronto has administered 2,010,103 COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Wednesday, May 26. The city is working with healthcare partners, pharmacies, and Toronto Public Health to administer all available vaccines. The city is the first local health region in the country to reach the two million mark.

As Health Canada has approved the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for youth from 12 to 17, effectively all Ontarians aged 12 and up are eligible to get their first dose.

Community transmission remains the biggest source of COVID-19 spread in Toronto. The city is urging its residents who have not yet received their first dose to book an appointment on the provincial web portal.

As of Tuesday evening, 727,344 people have booked COVID-19 vaccination appointments at city-run clinics.

Approximately 23,137 doses were administered yesterday. The city is vaccinating residents through a combination of nine city-run clinics, 32 hospital-run clinics, more than 170 participating pharmacies and various pop-up clinics in hot spot neighbourhoods.

The province is also reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 5.3 per cent. Overall testing levels have declined in the last few weeks, but so have the average positivity rates.

Across Ontario, there are 1,073 people with COVID-related illnesses being treated in hospitals, 672 of whom are in intensive care. Of the patients in the ICUs, 469 — 70 per cent — require a ventilator.