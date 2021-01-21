Toronto officials provide COVID-19 update as new cases drop below 100

Mayor John Tory, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa, and Toronto Fire Chief and head of Emergency Management Matthew Pegg are providing an update on COVID-19.

CBC News is carrying the news conference live above.

Toronto recorded just 97 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to provincial numbers.

The last time Toronto saw under 100 cases in its daily count was September 8, the city's data indicates.

To date, 2,437,444 vaccine doses have been administered in the city, while appointments continue to be booked for first and second doses.

As of yesterday, the city has 776,860 booked vaccination appointments at its city-operated clinics.

Everyone 12 and older is eligible to book a first dose appointment.

Accelerated second dose appointments are now available for people aged 70 or older, anyone who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine before April 18, or anyone who received a first AstraZeneca dose more than 12 weeks ago.

While the city and the province continue to make progress in declining case counts, Peel Region's local medical officer of health warns of a "potential fourth wave" driven by the delta variant.

The more transmissible variant has spread among Toronto and Peel, and a first dose of the available vaccines only offer 33 to 55 per cent effectiveness, Loh said.