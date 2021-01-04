Toronto officials to provide COVID-19 update as new cases drop below 120

Mayor John Tory, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa, and Toronto Fire Chief and head of Emergency Management Matthew Pegg will provide an update about COVID-19 at 2 p.m. today.

CBC News will carry the news conference live above.

Toronto recorded 114 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to provincial data.

It's the lowest number of daily cases the city has seen since September 2020 — just before the second wave began.

To date, 2,368,611 vaccine doses have been administered in Toronto.

As of today, residents of the province aged 70+ are eligible to receive their second vaccine dose. As of yesterday evening, approximately 763,000 people have booked vaccine appointments at city-operated clinics.

Appointments continue to be available at pharmacies, and residents can also go to pop-up clinics in their neighbourhoods. Anyone aged 12 or older is eligible to receive their first dose in Ontario.

Residents aged 12 to 18 are eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while everyone 18 and older can receive Pfizer or Moderna.

Anyone aged 70 or older who received a first dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna), beginning today, is eligible to receive their second dose.

Recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine who received the shot more than 12 weeks ago can book a second dose appointment to receive an mRNA vaccine.

The city's VaxTO campaign has linked approximately 6,200 Toronto residents to resources for vaccine appointments and general information, the city says.

The province reported just 525 cases today as week-over-week trends in the province and in Toronto continue to decline. The province also recorded 15 deaths.