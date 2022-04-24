Access to the bus terminal at Toronto's Union Station is being blocked due to a labour demonstration there on Sunday, Metrolinx says.

In a notice posted on its website, the company says operational adjustments are in effect for buses that serve the Union Station bus terminal.

Metrolinx says people should check the service updates page of its website before travelling.

The company has also apologized "for this inconvenience," and the "significant delays for our bus customers," being cased by the picketing workers.

Ninety-five workers with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) went on strike at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday after the union and Toronto Terminals Railway (TTR) failed to reach an agreement.

The workers are mainly responsible for signals and communication maintenance as well as train control at the Union Station rail corridor.

On Sunday the IBEW said on Twitter that it would love be to be back at the bargaining table.

Union Station is Canada's busiest transit hub.

In a statement Wednesday morning, the IBEW said the union remains committed to working with the company to reach a "fair and reasonable settlement."

TTR says the workers have been without a new contract since December 2019.

In a statement, the operator says it began negotiations with the union at the beginning of 2020, but talks were delayed due to the pandemic. They resumed last summer.

The employer says a tentative agreement was reached in September 2021, but it was not ratified by the union members.

TTR says increased wage demands from the union are at the heart of the matter.