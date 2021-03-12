Undocumented residents' information won't be compromised during vaccination process, Toronto says

The City of Toronto says undocumented residents should not be concerned about jeopardizing themselves during the COVID-19 vaccination process, though advocates worry that amounts to an empty promise without policies to protect people at risk of deportation.

Many undocumented residents are expected to be eligible for vaccinations starting in April, when the province transitions to Phase 2 of its immunization campaign and opens bookings to a variety of essential workers.

How much personal information those workers will be required to provide remains unclear.

"Our understanding is that there are ways for which those who have undocumented status here to be able to get access to vaccine," said Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, during a Monday news conference.

"There should not be any risk to their immigration status," she added.

But organizations and legal clinics that advocate for those workers say the city and province should do more to guarantee the protection of personal information and ensure safe access to vaccines for residents with precarious immigration status.

Undocumented workers have played 'vital role' in pandemic

The Migrant Workers Alliance for Change estimates there are about 1.6 million people living in Canada who do not have citizenship or permanent resident status.

Those residents have been credited for keeping Toronto functioning during the pandemic by performing a variety of essential jobs, including in grocery stores, restaurants and as delivery drivers.

Avvy Go, a lawyer and director at the Chinese and Southeast Asian Legal Clinic, said Toronto must provide additional assurance that undocumented workers will have their information protected during the vaccination process. (Zoom)

"People with precarious status play a vital role in the sustaining of our economy," said Avvy Go, the clinic director at Toronto's Chinese and Southeast Asian Legal Clinic.

Go's clinic is among hundreds of community organizations calling for undocumented workers to have access to COVID-19 vaccines without the need for a health card and a guarantee that their personal information will be protected.

"Without that kind of reassurance, many people in those populations may not even want to come forward until they know it's safe for them to do so," she said.

Syed Hussan, executive director of the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, said the promises provided by Toronto and higher levels of government are vague and insufficient.

"What we're not hearing is actual changes in policies," Hussan said.

"As of now, we cannot say to undocumented people that you have guaranteed access."

City exploring how to better support undocumented residents

Right now, Ontario asks people booking a COVID-19 vaccination appointment to provide a health card when using its online registration system, currently open to residents over the age of 80.

While the province operates the booking system and oversees the distribution of vaccines, Toronto and other municipalities are responsible for running the mass immunization clinics that are hoped to deliver millions of doses over the coming months.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, the head of the city's emergency response, said undocumented workers and other residents who do not have a photo health card can still book appointments by calling the province's call centre.

In a statement on its COVID-19 vaccination website, Toronto also notes that it "is working with partners to determine how those without proper identification can still receive the vaccination and have it documented in the provincial COVID-19 immunization registry."

City officials did not say if a solution to that issue will be determined by April and the start of the mass immunization campaign.

De Villa further noted the complexities of balancing the need for personal information with promises of protecting the information.

She explained that Toronto Public Health is required to collect some personal information during the immunization process, especially when administering two-dose vaccines, which require a somewhat detailed record for each recipient.

"I think that's first and foremost, that there needs to be a clear medical record for a medical intervention," de Villa said.

The city's goal, she added, is "to identify individuals properly without compromising them in any way, shape or form."