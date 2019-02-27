Toronto under snowfall warning with a messy afternoon commute in the forecast

Another significant snowfall is on the way for Toronto and much of the Golden Horseshoe on Wednesday, prompting some school boards in the GTA to cancel bus service.

"Many areas will receive near 15 centimetres of snow by this evening. Locally higher amounts of 20 cm are possible near the west end of Lake Ontario," says Environment Canada in a snowfall warning issued late Tuesday.

"The heaviest snow is most likely to fall this afternoon, resulting in a significant impact on the commute home late in the day."

Specifically, snowfall will start "intensifying" in the city in the late morning hours and "only get worse from there," according to Gerald Cheng, a meteorologist with the national weather service.

The winter storm comes as a low pressure system from the U.S. Midwest makes its way north.

Drivers are being warned to prepare for difficult conditions on roads.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," says Environment Canada.

As a result, school bus service on Wednesday has been cancelled by the following GTA boards (though schools remain open):

Peel District School Board.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board.

York Region District School Board.

York Catholic District School Board.

Durham District School Board.

Durham Catholic District School Board.

Meanwhile, all bus service is cancelled and schools and facilities are closed for the day in the following boards:

Halton District School Board.

Halton Catholic District School Board.

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.

The snowfall is forecast to taper out by about 9 p.m. tonight.

The city is asking people to give snow-clearing equipment time and space. People should also wait "several hours" after the snow has stopped falling to contact 311 with snow clearing requests, said spokesperson Eric Holmes.

Snow expected to begin this am and continue through the day. <a href="https://twitter.com/TO_WinterOps?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TO_WinterOps</a> salters have been sent to their am standby locations for a speedier response. A day of extreme patience TO. —@TO_WinterOps

There's still money in the $90-million snow-clearing budget to handle the weather, and that snow-clearing contracts are "very flexible this year," he added.

It will also be a fairly cold day, with a high of –6 C and wind chill values approaching –17.

The remainder of the work week is expected to be chilly but also sunny, with a high of –3 C on Thursday and O C on Friday.