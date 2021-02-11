The City of Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert on Thursday with the temperature expected to drop over the next 24 hours. The city asks is asking people to seek shelter amid the cold and check on anyone who may need help.

Toronto's emergency management office and medical officer of health issued the alert based on a weather forecast the indicates the temperature will plunge to -15 C, with with chill making it feel like -20 overnight.

The alert means warming centres will open and the city's streets to homes teams will be looking for anyone who is outside and vulnerable to the cold.

The warming centres are currently following COVID-19 protocols. That means there will be physical distancing measures in all spaces, masks will be required and there will be screening at the doors.

The centres will also provide transportation and isolation for those awaiting test results, and recovery sites for people who have tested positive.

The warming centres are located at:

129 Peter St.

5800 Yonge St.

Exhibition Place, Better Living Centre,195 Princes' Blvd.

Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Dr.

The city is asking people to call 311 If they see anyone experiencing homelessness that might need help. A teams will be sent to help, the city said.