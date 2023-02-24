Torontonians mark 1-year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine, denounce war

Torontonians are set to show support for Ukraine Friday at a series of rallies and events across the city on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country.

Many Ukrainians who have fled their home due to the violence are set to attend and speak out, as well.

Events are taking place at city hall and local schools, and later Friday the prime minister and Ontario's premier are expected to be in the city to mark the solemn occasion.

Ukrainians still living in the country told CBC News they feel like Feb. 24, 2022, is their "9/11 moment" — a temporal fork in the road that makes it obvious to everyone that the world has changed irrevocably.

Others are quick to point out the Russian invasion began not a year ago today but in 2014, with Moscow's annexation of Crimea.

The city's main solidarity march — which is also being held in 300 cities around the world — is set to move through the city core in the late afternoon. Speakers from the Ukrainian community are set to be joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Doug Ford, and federal Conservative leader Pierre Pollievre, among others.

Flag raised in solidarity

"The one-year anniversary of Russia's war on Ukraine is a sombre reminder of the need for urgent action to resolve this ongoing crisis," said Marc Shwec, chair of the Stand With Ukraine Committee of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress–Toronto Branch, which is organizing the event.

"As Canadians we stand with Ukraine because Ukrainians are defending their freedom, European safety, and Western democratic values. We need to be on the right side of history," he said in a statement.

Today, the Toronto Sign is lit blue and yellow to mark one year since Russia's unjustified invasion of Ukraine.<br><br>Toronto continues to stand with Ukrainians in solidarity with Ukraine and Ukrainian Canadians across our city. <a href="https://t.co/Bwdk3Of0oV">pic.twitter.com/Bwdk3Of0oV</a> —@McKelvieTO

A Ukrainian flag raising ceremony was held Toronto City Hall Friday morning, in order to reaffirm the city's solidarity with the country, Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie said.

"This flag has been flying here non-stop in Nathan Phillips Square since the invasion began, and I am committed … to keeping it flying here to show our solidarity with Ukraine and our Ukrainian community," McKelvie said.

Fearing for loved ones

The war hits so close to home for so many Toronto residents, she added.

"Toronto has an incredible Ukrainian community who are hurting and who are terrified for their loved ones and for the future of Ukraine."

Oleksandr Shevchenko, consul general of Ukraine in Toronto, also spoke at the ceremony, saying that on Feb. 24, 2022, Russia "unleashed a full-scale war against our country.

"It has become the biggest conflict since the Second World War, with many innocent lives lost, cities destroyed, and people fleeing their homes to escape the terror, leaving everything they had behind," Shevchenko said.

But Russia's biggest miscalculation was to underestimate "the resolve and determination of the Ukrainian people," he added.

"It is the unbreakable spirit of the men and women in the front lines and in the rear, who under the missile and drone attacks without power, water and heating, stand firm and resolute, crushing day by day Russia's military machine."

WATCH | CBC News has a team in Ukraine. Here's what they say on the conflict's frontlines: