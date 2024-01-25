Turkey spotted wandering Scarborough for months safely captured, relocated

A turkey that's been spotted wandering the streets of Scarborough for the past couple of months has been safely captured and relocated, Toronto Wildlife Centre said.

The charitable wildlife rescue organization said the turkey was seen in videos along an on-ramp to Highway 401, in side streets and residential neighbourhoods. Toronto police even notified drivers of a turkey causing traffic issues on the other side of the city.

The centre announced the turkey's relocation Wednesday in a video showcasing Toronto police isolating the turkey, and the team's capture and release of it, featuring a big net and a mirror.

WATCH | Wild turkey that's been wandering Scarborough for months gets captured, relocated:

Before its capture, the centre said residents were concerned the turkey was injured. Andrew Wight, the rescue team leader, said the team assessed the turkey and thankfully found it was in healthy condition. To keep it that way, they decided to release it not where it was found, but in a nearby wooded area, he said.

"It's very rare that we agree to a relocation taking place," Wight said in the video.

"But in this case it was definitely in the turkey's best interest as it was only a matter of time before something awful [was] going to happen."