Mayor, police, TTC CEO to speak after rash of violent transit incidents

Top officials, joined by the TTC's CEO, address the series of violent attacks on the transit system in recent days, prompting serious concern from riders.

After a recent surge of violent incidents on Toronto's transit system, the mayor, police representatives and the head of the TTC are all scheduled to speak at a news conference Thursday.

John Tory, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw, Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue and TTC CEO Rick Leary are set to address the public at 1:30 p.m. ET. CBC News will carry the news conference live on this page.

A 16-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a stabbing on a TTC bus Wednesday marked the fourth case of violence in five days on the city's transit system.

In those five days, police reported separate incidents involving harassment and assault against TTC employees, and a resident stabbed several times while on a streetcar.

Earlier in the day, a person was arrested after allegedly chasing two TTC workers with a syringe.

In response to the violence, Tory called for a summit that would see mayors, ministers, premiers and the prime minister discuss how better to support people living with mental health and addictions challenges.

Toronto police say that in light of the recent incidents, officers have been encouraged to engage with passengers and TTC operators when they are on duty and provide a visible policing presence on transit.

The TTC says it has added more special constable patrols on subways and is deploying more uniformed staff around the system.

Cities outside Toronto are also witnessing an increase of violence on their transit networks. The Amalgamated Transit Union Canada, representing 35,000 transit workers, called for a national task force to tackle violence against workers and riders on public transit systems across the country.

ATU Local 113, the union local that represents 12,000 transit workers across Toronto, sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Thursday, asking for federal assistance and resources be allocated to the issues of mental health and homelessness.

"We are at a breaking point. We're in a situation where we have members saying they are in fear," said Marvin Alfred, Local 113 president.

"We have Torontonians saying they are looking at options other than the TTC, which increases costs and emissions, versus taking public transit because they are too scared."

The TTC's latest CEO report from earlier this month shows reports of violence against customers spiked in early 2020 and has ebbed and flowed since then — but has not dropped back down to pre-pandemic levels.

The report also shows offences against employees have risen since 2017, peaking in the spring of last year.