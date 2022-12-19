Woman arrested after alleged assaults at St. Clair subway station, Toronto police say

A woman has been arrested after multiple people were assaulted at a Toronto subway station Monday morning, police say.

The Toronto Police Service says the alleged assaults happened just before 9:30 a.m. at St. Clair subway station, and that the suspect was detained by an off-duty officer until police arrived at the scene.

The Toronto Transit Commission says it is aware of reports of an assault on a Line 1 train, but did not provide further details.

It notes that it has recently added more patrols and is deploying more uniformed staff on subways to keep its customers and employees safe.

The arrest comes less than two weeks after one woman was stabbed to death and another one wounded in a random attack on the subway near High Park.

It also comes just days after a new report by the Amalgamated Transit Union local 113 found 73 per cent of surveyed TTC workers reported experiencing violence on the transit system and 50 per cent reported facing harassment.