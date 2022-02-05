Trucks block major intersection in Toronto as hundreds demonstrate against vaccine mandates

A major intersection in downtown Toronto is being blocked by trucks as hundreds of people demonstrate on Saturday against COVID-19 measures and vaccine mandates.

Trucks are parked in the middle of Bloor Street West and Avenue Road, an intersection just north of the University of Toronto and the Royal Ontario Museum.

Toronto police say they have arrested a man, 22, as part of the protest on the north side of Queen's Park. He has been charged with assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance — which in this case was a smoke bomb — and public mischief.

Police said Peel Regional paramedics were slowed down at the intersection because of trucks and protesters.

"Vehicles and people must make room for emergency vehicles to pass through," police said in a tweet. "This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. There are traffic delays across the city due to protests."

Here is a better look at the trucks at the intersection of Bloor and Queens Park. <a href="https://t.co/rBkL9i0yhx">pic.twitter.com/rBkL9i0yhx</a> —@KatieNicholson

Protesters also gathered a couple of blocks away on the north lawn of Queen's Park, which is located at the back of the provincial legislature building. Flyers advertising a "convoy for freedom" against COVID-19 measures have circulated on social media.

A counter protest in support of hospital workers is being held on Saturday in the area of University Avenue and Gerrard Street West in front of Toronto General Hospital.

There is a large protest right in front of a Toronto hospital. But it’s the counter protesters, made up of healthcare workers and supporters <a href="https://t.co/BvHACclR5g">pic.twitter.com/BvHACclR5g</a> —@CBCLorenda

Toronto police have closed the southbound Don Valley Parkway at Richmond Street, which heads into the downtown core, and the eastbound Gardiner Expressway at Lake Shore Boulevard.

Police have closed other roads in the downtown area to most traffic to ensure access to hospitals near Queen's Park.

Earlier, protesters gathered in spots across Toronto, including at Yorkdale Shopping Centre near Highway 401, where a few trucks and dozens of vehicles stayed in the corner of a parking lot, waving Canadian flags and honking.

Toronto officials have said they are hoping to avoid the kind of blockade seen for the past week in Ottawa, where demonstrators in trucks have occupied key areas of the downtown.

Toronto police Chief James Ramer said his force is looking to Ottawa and relying on "intelligence" from other police forces in forming its plans.

"Given the information that we've received, we feel these steps are appropriate," Ramer told a Friday news conference.

Demonstrators gather at Yorkdale Mall as part of Toronto convoy protest Duration 1:08 A few trucks and dozens of vehicles gathered in the corner of a parking lot at Yorkdale Mall on Saturday morning as part of the Toronto convoy protest. Here is what some participants had to say. 1:08

The police service has also sent extra officers to the core in an effort to keep the peace, should the situation devolve.

"It's very much a fluid and very dynamic situation," Ramer said. "It requires us to be nimble and agile and have to adapt. I can't speak to specific strategies, nor will I, frankly, it's just simply to know that we are examining a number of contingencies.... We will do our very best to address public safety."

Vehicles are not being allowed at Queen's Park.

Roads in the Queen's Park area blocked off

To protect the string of hospitals in the area known as Hospital Row, police have closed University Avenue between College Street and Queen Street West.

The following road closures are also in place:

Avenue Road is closed from Bloor Street West to Davenport Road.

Dundas Street West is closed from Spadina Avenue to Yonge Street.

College Street is closed from University Avenue to Yonge Street.

Queen's Park Crescent is closed from College Street to Bloor Street West.

Queen Street West is closed from Yonge Street to University Avenue.

Bay Street is closed from Bloor Street West to Queen Street West.

Parking restrictions are also in place on a number of surrounding streets.

Police are asking the public to avoid these areas and plan to use public transit if they must travel to the area.

However, hospital staff, workers, patients, their families and those picking up patients will have access, police say.

Greater police presence

On Friday, police were tight-lipped about where they might be stationed, except to say there will be a greater police presence in and around the downtown core and other parts of the city. Police also wouldn't say how many officers are being assigned.

Staff Supt. Lauren Pogue told reporters police have installed additional CCTV cameras and that officers have been instructed to have their body-worn cameras turned on.

Protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures demonstrate near the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Saturday. ( Katie Nicholson/CBC News)

Ramer was also asked Friday how long police plan to allow any protests to continue. He said the "intention" is to not allow people to camp or stay for "any duration of time."

"We'll assess the event as it goes," he said.

Police said the road closures put in place Friday could remain all weekend and that the situation is a fluid one.

"We will continue to assess the situation and make any adjustments where needed. We will continue to update the public," they said in a tweet.