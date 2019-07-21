Major Toronto road closures in place for 2 big events

Several major road closures will be place on Sunday in Toronto for two big events.

The Toronto Triathlon Festival will mean parts of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway will be closed to traffic from 2 a.m. until noon.

Drivers take note of the following:

Eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway will be closed from the Lake Shore Boulevard exit at the Humber River to the DVP.

Northbound lanes of the DVP will be closed from the Gardiner Expressway to Eglinton Avenue.

One eastbound lane of Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed from Windermere Avenue to New Brunswick Way. This closure will remain in place until 2 p.m.

There will also be detours on all of the GO Transit bus routes to Union Station. Riders should budget for delays of up to 30 minutes, Metrolinx said.

Further, the 121 Fort York-Esplanade bus will detour until 2 p.m. You can see the specific route changes here.

Toronto Youth Day will also close some downtown streets from 9 a.m. to midnight:

Yonge Street from Dundas Street E. to Queen Street E.

Yonge-Dundas Square from Yonge Street to O'Keefe Lane.

Similarly, there will be some curb lane closures on Shuter and Church streets throughout the event.